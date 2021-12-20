Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $706.92 million and $32.90 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0582 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.86 or 0.00383120 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009886 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000098 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000857 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $612.18 or 0.01333693 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,447,709,673 coins and its circulating supply is 12,156,242,520 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

