Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,785 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,271,000 after acquiring an additional 45,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,106,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,590,000 after acquiring an additional 41,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,500,000 after acquiring an additional 71,281 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 336,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $61.06 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

