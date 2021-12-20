Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

ZION opened at $61.20 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $68.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 26th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

