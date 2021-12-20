Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $23,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $234.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.46. The stock has a market cap of $110.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $236.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

