Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Amundi acquired a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Zoetis by 641.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,799 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,067 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Zoetis by 697.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Zoetis by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $233.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $236.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.46. The firm has a market cap of $110.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

