Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZM. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $199.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.31. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.66 and a twelve month high of $451.77. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -1.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.02.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total value of $1,285,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,325 shares of company stock worth $25,632,938. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

