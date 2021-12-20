Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZWS. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurn Water Solutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Zurn Water Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

ZWS stock opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 644,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $23,227,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 30,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $1,106,644.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 961,200 shares of company stock worth $34,670,928. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

