$0.01 EPS Expected for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.04. GrowGeneration reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GrowGeneration.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $755.82 million, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 2.74. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $67.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,512,000 after acquiring an additional 373,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,100,000 after buying an additional 275,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 27.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after buying an additional 225,510 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,037,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 282.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 256,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 189,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.