-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.17). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.59). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SentinelOne.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on S. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

Shares of NYSE S traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.01. 58,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,312,219. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $85,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $5,147,498.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,750 shares of company stock worth $8,184,025.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

