$0.24 EPS Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.22. Calix reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Calix.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Westpark Capital boosted their price objective on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.89.

In other Calix news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $1,261,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,929 shares of company stock worth $16,333,265. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Calix by 12.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,707,000 after purchasing an additional 322,325 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Calix by 6.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,685,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,746,000 after purchasing an additional 165,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Calix by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,665,000 after buying an additional 247,656 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Calix by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,771,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after buying an additional 228,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Calix by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,400,000 after buying an additional 72,903 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $60.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.53. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calix (CALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.