$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LexinFintech.

LX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. DBS Vickers cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in LexinFintech by 2,469.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LexinFintech by 433.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in LexinFintech by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LX traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.54. 2,303,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,763. The company has a market cap of $644.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.87. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

