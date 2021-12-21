$0.40 EPS Expected for HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for HeadHunter Group’s earnings. HeadHunter Group reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HeadHunter Group.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 405.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.54. The company had a trading volume of 396 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.46. HeadHunter Group has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $68.18.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

