$0.59 EPS Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. Church & Dwight reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.90.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.37. 69,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,465. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $102.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 25,166 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,466,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,374 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,784,000 after buying an additional 1,585,520 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,837,000 after buying an additional 1,573,883 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,438,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,686,000 after buying an additional 489,866 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

