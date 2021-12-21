$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will report $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $1.05. CONMED posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNMD shares. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,120,438.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $2,037,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,802 shares of company stock worth $12,982,859 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the third quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 6,987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 900.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of CONMED stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.12. 1,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,298. CONMED has a 1 year low of $105.05 and a 1 year high of $159.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.63 and a 200-day moving average of $136.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

