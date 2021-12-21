$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS.

QRVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.49. 1,125,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,177. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $142.17 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,122,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,714,000 after purchasing an additional 28,469 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 20.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 34,608.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after purchasing an additional 173,042 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

