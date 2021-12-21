$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will report sales of $1.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. CACI International posted sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year sales of $6.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CACI International.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS.

CACI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.25.

Shares of NYSE CACI traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $260.63. 186,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.25. CACI International has a 1-year low of $215.18 and a 1-year high of $290.70.

In other CACI International news, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $47,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,929 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 62.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 26.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 52,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the third quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,099,000 after buying an additional 34,004 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CACI International (CACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.