$1.63 EPS Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the lowest is $1.40. MetLife reported earnings of $2.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year earnings of $8.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 1.9% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 9.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 49.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

MET stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.70. 316,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,097,257. MetLife has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

