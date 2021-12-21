$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report $1.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $1.78 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $6.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

BIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 2,042.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIG traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.85. The stock had a trading volume of 737,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,598. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $40.06 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average of $52.72.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.