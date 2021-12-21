1,208 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Acquired by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $507,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $182.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

In related news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.