145 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Acquired by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 145 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after purchasing an additional 875,618 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,695,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 876,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,223,000 after purchasing an additional 531,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,046,000 after buying an additional 144,354 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,152,000 after buying an additional 104,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $422.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $407.75 and a 200 day moving average of $376.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.08 and a 1 year high of $442.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

