$15.52 Billion in Sales Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will announce sales of $15.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.53 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $7.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $31.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.50 billion to $32.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $59.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.80 billion to $61.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $126,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $511,257 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1,365.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.37. 17,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,828. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

