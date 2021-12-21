1,555 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,907,000 after purchasing an additional 601,191 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,596,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $780,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $684,780,000 after purchasing an additional 104,980 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 91.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.97.

PPG stock opened at $160.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.10 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.82.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.