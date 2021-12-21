$19.17 Million in Sales Expected for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to report $19.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.19 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $4.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 339.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $49.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.13 million to $78.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $89.35 million, with estimates ranging from $52.56 million to $138.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CCXI. Piper Sandler raised ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

CCXI traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.16. 1,381,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.80. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $157,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth $423,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 179.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 667.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

