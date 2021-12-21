1900 Wealth Management LLC Buys 23,079 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4,025.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 112,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,191,000 after purchasing an additional 110,109 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 830.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 66,806 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 406.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 50,921 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,024,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter.

MGC stock opened at $161.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.36. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $168.35.

