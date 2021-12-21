1900 Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.