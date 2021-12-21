231,461 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Purchased by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 231,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,000. Ford Motor accounts for 2.3% of F M Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after buying an additional 7,682,784 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,145 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,430,000. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of F stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

