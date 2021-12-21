$274.98 Million in Sales Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will report $274.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $276.10 million and the lowest is $273.00 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $222.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.17.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $98.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of -175.30 and a beta of 1.40. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $858,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,069,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,728 shares of company stock valued at $58,659,092 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,635,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,829,000 after acquiring an additional 124,979 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,219,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after purchasing an additional 587,825 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

