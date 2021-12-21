$29.55 Million in Sales Expected for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to announce $29.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.60 million. FS Bancorp reported sales of $34.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year sales of $123.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.10 million to $124.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $119.95 million, with estimates ranging from $118.20 million to $121.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $185,205.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $176,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,320 shares of company stock valued at $543,071. 11.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 342.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 251.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 91.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 89.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSBW stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.61. The company had a trading volume of 19,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,951. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $266.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

