$3.79 Million in Sales Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to announce sales of $3.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.76 million. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $1.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 189.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year sales of $17.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.60 million to $17.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $56.91 million, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $59.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AKTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

AKTS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.99. 549,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,390. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $97,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,797 shares of company stock worth $365,654. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,625,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at $3,776,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 1,590.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 344,722 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,788,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 220.8% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 313,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 215,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

