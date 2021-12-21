30,661 Shares in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Acquired by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Aegon by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,438,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,332,000 after acquiring an additional 153,731 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aegon by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,534,000 after acquiring an additional 26,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aegon by 3.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,783,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 91,434 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 10.9% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,997,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,168,000 after buying an additional 197,130 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 160,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Aegon stock opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. Aegon has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

