353,355 Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Purchased by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 353,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,000. Farfetch accounts for approximately 2.4% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Farfetch by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Farfetch by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTCH traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 27,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,121,537. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

FTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

