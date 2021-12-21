3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. 3D Systems reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The company had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DDD shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $143,057.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $114,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,863 shares of company stock worth $464,577 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,136 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,356 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,028 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. 3D Systems has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $56.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.17.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

