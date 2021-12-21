4,115 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Bought by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $97.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.57. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.73 and a one year high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

