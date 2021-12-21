$414.10 Million in Sales Expected for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will report sales of $414.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $422.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $405.30 million. Synaptics reported sales of $357.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Summit Insights raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.54.

In other Synaptics news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total value of $1,610,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

SYNA traded up $7.29 on Thursday, reaching $269.41. The stock had a trading volume of 281,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,753. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.92 and a 200-day moving average of $191.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

