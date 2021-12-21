43,120 Shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Acquired by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,928,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 41,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSEM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Shares of TSEM opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $39.92.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

