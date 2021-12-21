$46.15 Million in Sales Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will post sales of $46.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.40 million. CrossFirst Bankshares reported sales of $44.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year sales of $181.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $183.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $188.74 million, with estimates ranging from $185.10 million to $193.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFB. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse bought 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $109,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,270 shares of company stock worth $219,855. Insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $427,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 677,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 42.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 226,307 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $747.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

