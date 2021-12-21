47,767 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Acquired by Signify Wealth

Signify Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,074,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Signify Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,685. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $168.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

