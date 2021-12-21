$5.10 Billion in Sales Expected for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will post $5.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.06 billion and the highest is $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $19.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.15 billion to $19.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.96 billion to $20.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.61.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,520,000 after acquiring an additional 406,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,099,000 after acquiring an additional 631,566 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after buying an additional 2,221,691 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,783,000 after buying an additional 1,226,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after buying an additional 3,694,020 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,237,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $141.60 and a 1-year high of $217.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

