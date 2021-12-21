54,652 Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $2,029,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $531,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $83.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.63. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

