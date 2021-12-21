5,516 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Bought by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000. Lululemon Athletica comprises 1.6% of F M Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $370.57 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $437.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.23. The firm has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.74.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

