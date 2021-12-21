$600,000.00 in Sales Expected for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to post sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant reported sales of $610,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year sales of $2.20 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.65 million, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $15.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,508.74% and a negative return on equity of 157.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Resonant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

In related news, COO Dylan Kelly sold 26,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $49,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $75,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,134 shares of company stock valued at $173,196 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RESN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,339,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Resonant by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,684,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 1,153.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 546,671 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 180,800 shares during the period. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RESN stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,164. The company has a market capitalization of $116.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Resonant has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

