6,527 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Acquired by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.9% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

APO stock opened at $68.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.76.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

In other news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey acquired 7,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,199,133 shares of company stock valued at $80,742,234 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

