$695.80 Million in Sales Expected for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will post $695.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $623.30 million to $839.00 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $278.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lowered their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities lowered their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

PDCE traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,096. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 111.15 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,514. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.