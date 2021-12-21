$762.60 Million in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to post sales of $762.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $759.19 million to $766.00 million. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPB. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded up $2.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.14. The stock had a trading volume of 305,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,667. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $107.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

