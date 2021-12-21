7,756 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Acquired by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $289.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.97 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.64.

