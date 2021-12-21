89,962 Shares in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 89,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,192,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,483,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,201,000 after buying an additional 1,114,204 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,786,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,872,000 after buying an additional 437,159 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 633,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,970,000 after buying an additional 402,887 shares during the period. Finally, Force Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,128,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIAV opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.70. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.18 and a beta of 0.67. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $75,179.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $37,583.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,614 shares of company stock valued at $603,580 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

