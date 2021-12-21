AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Trimmed by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,833,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.66. 53,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,770,244. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $133.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $230.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,904 shares of company stock valued at $34,618,143 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.