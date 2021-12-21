AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Cut by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 83.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,209 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 16.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 14.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after buying an additional 19,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 33.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,115,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,261,000 after buying an additional 525,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,904 shares of company stock worth $34,618,143. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $130.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $231.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $133.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

A number of analysts have commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

