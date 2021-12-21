ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABGI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 99.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABGI opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

