ACG Wealth Boosts Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 113,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20.

